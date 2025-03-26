Karachi [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a statement clarifying the current status of its flight ban to the UK, as reported by ARY News on Wednesday.

According to ARY News, citing a PIA spokesperson, the UK Department for Transport (DFT) has not yet made any decision regarding the resumption of UK flights from Pakistan and mentioned that no formal communication or public statement has been issued by the UK Department.

Additionally, the spokesperson emphasised that Pakistani aviation authorities are in regular contact with the UK department, working together, and urged the public to avoid spreading rumours.

Meanwhile, the PIA remains hopeful about resuming flights to the UK, citing their success in meeting all the requirements set by the DFT audit, ARY News reported.

However, there are conflicting reports. According to ARY News, citing reports, PIA will continue to be banned from flying to and from the UK, as the UK Department for Transport has confirmed PIA's inclusion on the air safety list.

This list prohibits any air carriers certified by Pakistani authorities from operating commercial services to or from the UK. As per the UK government, banned carriers include, but are not limited to, Airblue Limited, AirSial, Pakistan International Airlines, SereneAir, and Vision Air International.

"All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Pakistan are banned from operating commercial air services to, from, and within the United Kingdom. Carriers include but are not limited to the following: Airblue Limited, AirSial, Pakistan International Airlines, SereneAir Private Ltd., Vision Air International (Private) Ltd,' The UK government website read as quoted by ARY News.

This update follows recent reports that the UK Department for Transport may soon finalise an audit of Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which could lead to the restoration of UK flights.

It's important to note that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban on PIA in November 2024, clearing the path for the airline's possible return to UK airspace. (ANI)

