Seoul, March 26: South Korean officials say a helicopter crashed during efforts to contain wildfires in the southeastern town of Uiseong. The Korea Forest Service said Wednesday that rescue efforts were underway and that it was presumed that the aircraft was operated by one pilot with no crewmembers. South Korea Wildfire: At Least 16 Dead, 19 Injured As Massive Blaze Ravages Southern Regions Amid Dry Weather and Strong Winds.

Fire crews are battling some of South Korea's worst wildfires in southern areas, with at least 18 deaths and more than 200 structures destroyed.

