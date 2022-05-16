Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): Residents of Pakistan's Mamond tehsil on Sunday staged a protest for the early restoration of internet service which has been suspended across various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district for over two months due to security reasons.

Political and social activists, youths and traders also participated in the demonstration held in the main Laghari Bazaar.

Also Read | WHO Committed to Support North Korea's Response to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The protesters were holding the placards with slogans condemning the suspension of internet service.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Najeeb Khan, Zakir Khan and others addressed the demonstrations and said that the suspension of internet services had created a problem in the communication line between the local residents and their relatives, who were residing outside the district or abroad.

Also Read | Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari To Embark on Maiden Official Visit to US From May 18.

They said the unavailability of internet facilities in the region in the modern era for the last two months is a matter of serious concern for them.

Meanwhile, representatives of the mobile phone trader's association of Khar and Inayat Kallay Bazaars also voiced their concern over the suspension of the internet facility for a long, which has badly affected their businesses. The president of the Khar telecom retailer's association demanded the immediate restoration of the service, according to the statement issued by the association.

Representatives of the mobile phone dealers' association, Inayat Kallay Bazaar, urged the relevant authorities to restore the service immediately. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)