Islamabad [Pakistan], November 26 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to fulfil its constitutional duty of ensuring "a level playing field" for all parties contesting the general elections, Dawn reported.

A PTI spokesperson said the chief election commissioner's letters to federal and provincial caretaker governments for providing a level playing field to political parties were "inadequate."

The letters "served no purpose" as PTI witnessed no let-up in the "ongoing oppression and suppression" against its leaders and supporters.

The PTI demanded the electoral watchdog to take "effective, practical and tangible steps" and use its constitutional powers.

As per the party spokesperson, Pakistan is facing the worst constitutional and legal crises, and concrete steps, instead of letters, are required.

The party is not allowed to hold political activities anywhere, and the coverage of most PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, was prohibited, the spokesperson said, as per Dawn.

PTI workers are being compelled to part ways with the party after their enforced disappearances, and this practise "continues unabated". "The state's plans to keep PTI out of the electoral race were the talk of town".

Most PTI leaders have been locked up without any crime and are not being released, the statement said, adding that ECP should do more than just issuing verbal orders and issuing letters, according to Dawn.

Recently, a wave of panic and tension swept through Dir Bala district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) when clashes ensued between PTI workers and police during a party convention, as reported by ARY News.

The turmoil unfolded in the Sahibabad area of Upper Dir district, where PTI workers were gathering for a convention. However, the district administration, citing Section 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than five people, had blocked roads leading to the convention site.

Confrontations escalated when police attempted to stop PTI workers at Chukiatan, resulting in the workers pelting stones at the law enforcement officers, as reported by ARY News. (ANI)

