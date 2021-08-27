Islamabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday achieved the milestone of administering 50 million coronavirus vaccine doses as the country moved closer to its target of fully immunising 70 million people by the end of this year.

The number of administered doses reached 50,985,184 after 1,101,973 doses were given in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

It reported that 15,269,699 people were fully vaccinated which was about more than 6 per cent of the total population. The authorities have announced plans to fully vaccinate 70 million people by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, another 4,016 new cases were reported, taking the national tally of confirmed cases to 1,144,341, while 95 more people died and the COVID-19 death toll increased to 25,415, according to the ministry.

The authorities performed 62,496 COVID-19 detection tests, recording a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent.

Pakistan is experiencing a fresh wave of the coronavirus with the country reporting 141 related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number of fatalities recorded in more than three months.

Most fresh cases and deaths have been recorded in Sindh province.

