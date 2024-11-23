Quetta [Balochistan], November 23 (ANI): Pakistan military forces have reportedly abducted a student preparing for the Public Service Commission examinations from Quetta, Balochistan during a raid on Thursday.

The Balochistan Post reported that according to residents, a raid was conducted by personnel from Pakistani forces, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and the police. The reports identified the student as Behzad Dilawari, the son of Barkat Dilawari and a resident of Khudabadan in Panjgur.

Also Read | LinkedIn Layoffs: Microsoft's Professional Networking Platform Reduces 1% of Workforce, Around 200 Positions Amid Declining Ad Sales Revenue.

This marks the second time Behzad has been forcibly disappeared. He was earlier abducted from Panjgur on November 30, 2021, but was later released. According to the Balochistan Post, Behzad was preparing for Public Service Commission examinations during the abduction.

Enforced disappearances have long been a serious concern in Balochistan, where students have become one of the most vulnerable groups. Human rights organizations have consistently raised alarms over the widespread practice.

Also Read | Ford Layoffs: US-Based Automobile Giant Planning Job Cuts of 4,800 Employees in Germany, UK Amid Its Struggles With Passenger Vehicle, Lower Demand.

Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement reported that more than 110 cases of enforced disappearances and six extrajudicial killings of Baloch people were documented in the past month alone across Balochistan, Karachi, and other parts of Pakistan. The group further disclosed that at least 35 of those disappearances occurred in just the past few weeks, further deepening concerns over the ongoing human rights violations in the region, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Earlier, Muhammad Musawir, a young boy who was forcibly disappeared from the Multani Mohalla area of Balochistan. The schoolchildren protested against the abduction, demanding the safe return of the boy. Parents also raised concerns against such abductions. The abduction on November 14 has ignited widespread outrage among citizens, political organizations, and the business sector. Protesters have vowed to escalate their demonstrations until Musawir is safely released.

As the search for Behzad Dilawari continues, the frequency of such incidents has sparked outrage among Baloch activists and human rights advocates, who are calling for immediate action to address the growing crisis of enforced disappearances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)