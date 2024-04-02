Karachi [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed its satisfaction with the suspension of the sentences of its founder, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case, heralding it as a triumph against attempts to undermine the party and its leader, Geo News reported.

Rauf Hassan, the party spokesperson, emphasised that all endeavours aimed at harming Imran Khan had failed, asserting, "It is prayed that the good series of events that started today continues, and the country comes out of the clutches of fascism."

Also Read | Taiwan Detects Seven Chinese Naval Vessels Around Nation.

Hassan underscored that while Imran Khan's sentence has been suspended, it has not been "overturned," noting the absurdity of the Toshakhana case against him. He maintained that the PTI has consistently upheld its faith in the legal system, stating, "PTI has never said at any stage that they do not trust the courts," as reported by Dawn.

Highlighting the contentious nature of the political landscape, Hassan lamented the apparent theft of PTI's mandate on February 8, asserting that the party had been subjected to severe political retribution, leading to systemic collapse. "The PTI mandate was ambushed on February 8. The election results on the night of the 8th were different from the ones on the morning of February 9," he remarked, questioning the integrity of the judicial process.

Also Read | 'A New Chapter Begins': India Delivers Two HAL-228 Aircraft as Part of Line of Credit to Guyana (See Pics and Video).

Furthermore, the PTI spokesperson criticised the formation of a seven-member bench in response to the high court judges' letter alleging intervention by spy agencies in judicial affairs. Hassan contended that such a response was unacceptable, demanding immediate action on the judges' letter by a full court.

He raised concerns about the impartiality of the process, noting instances where decisions seemed marred by suspicion and doubt. Referring to the formation of an inquiry commission, Hassan criticised the involvement of an accused party, suggesting that such decisions should be made independently.

Hassan also referenced former chief justice Tassaduq Jillani's involvement in the matter, highlighting the refusal of his son to head the commission. He called for the constitution of a full bench to address the allegations raised in the judges' letter, stressing the importance of upholding judicial integrity.

The PTI also reiterated its commitment to upholding democratic principles and urged for transparent and fair proceedings in all matters concerning the judiciary and political affairs of the nation, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)