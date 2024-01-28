Islamabad [Pakistan], January 28 (ANI): With less than two weeks until the February 8 general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Barrister Gohar Khan launched the party's election manifesto on Sunday, promising social and constitutional improvements, according to Dawn.

The manifesto was released while the party conducted electoral campaigns around the country, claiming that authorities were blocking party-backed candidates from doing so.

Also Read | Turkey Church Attack: One Killed in Armed Attack on Italian Church.

At a news conference in Islamabad, Gohar stated that the PTI's manifesto was named 'Shandaar Pakistan, Shandaar Mustaqbil aur Kharaab Maazi sey chutkara'. He stated that the party leaders who created the paper were unable to attend the news conference for fear of being detained, Dawn reported.

Speaking about the manifesto, the PTI leader vowed to organise a truth and reconciliation commission to address the injustices that the ordinary man faces.

Also Read | Maldives Parliament Brawl: Parliamentary Proceedings Halted As Opposition MPs Engage in Fight (Watch Video).

He stated that the party has always highlighted the importance of the rule of law in the country and treating all citizens fairly.

"We cannot have two laws, one for the rich and one for the poor. As a barrister, I would say that the rule of law is fundamental for every country," he said.

He also stated that the party will implement constitutional revisions.

"One of the reforms would be that the prime minister will directly be selected by the people," Barrister Gohar said, and added that "We will decrease the National Assembly's tenure to four years, bring the Senate tenure to five years and will directly elect 50 per cent of Senators."

Commenting on the country's economy, Gohar pledged to change the tax system and raise the tax band. He also stated that farmers will receive a subsidy to assist them in standing on their own two feet, reported Dawn.

Ahead of the elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday unveiled the party's election manifesto.

Addressing a party event in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif said that the PML-N's manifesto will be "fully implemented" if voted to power. Nawaz Sharif expressed hope that people would read the manifesto.

Nawaz Sharif called Pakistan's economy the most important aspect of the manifesto, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. He called it a "strange coincidence" that despite him being ousted as Pakistan's PM in 2017 and "political vendettas" against the PML-N, his party members were once again "preparing to contest elections and presenting their manifesto."

Sharif stated that he neither intended to "express his grievances" nor was "in a mood to complain," according to Dawn.

In an indirect reference to former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, he said, "If I was there in the previous government instead of the person who you saw, I would have never done what he did." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)