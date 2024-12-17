Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that the call for civil disobedience issued by party founder Imran Khan has not been withdrawn, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House on Monday, Gohar Ali Khan stated that the call for civil disobedience was made by Imran Khan and will remain in place. He said that PTI parliamentary committee and people fully back any call made by former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Also Read | Vanuatu Earthquake: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.3 Jolts Vanuatu Islands, Tsunami Warning Issued.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had talked about the possibility of negotiations with PTI and mentioned that no message had been received from Imran Khan's party so far, The Express Tribune reported.

He suggested PTI leadership to soften their approach if they wanted to hold talks. He warned that negotiations would not be taken seriously if such adjustments are not made.

Also Read | California Dog Attack: Man Mauled to Death by His 3 XL Bully Dogs at San Diego Park; Police Use Taser to Stop Attack.

Khawaja Asif said only Imran Khan held significant influence in PTI and advised party founder to that the initiate direct negotiations with the government.

Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the announcement of the 'civil disobedience movement' was made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and not him, ARY News reported.

Gandapur said that their demands include the release of the party founder, restoration of their mandate, and reversal of unconstitutional amendments.

"There is no clarity on this matter yet. We will act on 'civil disobedience' once clarity emerges," ARY News quoted Gandapur as saying.

Regarding the civil disobedience movement, Gandapur reiterated that the decision rested with Imran Khan, and whatever action he announces will be followed.

Meanwhile, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the strategy of the proposed 'civil disobedience movement' has been devised, claiming it would be "more successful" than the 2014 one.

He added that they want to negotiate and it is their top priority."We are ready to talk with the government if it has powers, but it has to show its authority", he added.

Earlier on December 6, incarcerated former PM Imran Khan said that if the PTI's demands are not met, a 'civil disobedience movement' will follow.

He said, "We have two demands- A commission should be formed under the seniormost judges of the Supreme Court to conduct an independent inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 26. -Unjustly imprisoned political prisoners should be released A committee headed by Umar Ayub has been formed for negotiations. If the demands are not met, civil disobedience, reduction of remittances and boycott movement will be initiated." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)