California, December 17: A man died Friday after being attacked by his three XL bully dogs at Mesa Viking Neighbourhood Park in California’s San Diego, according to police. The incident occurred around noon in a children’s playground, where officers were called to the scene by witnesses reporting the violent attack.

San Diego Police said the dogs, known for their large size and strength, were biting their owner repeatedly when officers arrived. A child who was with the victim remained unharmed. Witnesses, including Steve Marto, who lives near the park, described the chaos. “I thought the police were detaining someone at first. Then I realised they were trying to control the dogs,” Marto said, noting the dogs’ sheer size and muscular build. Dog Attack in US: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Family’s Pet Rottweilers in California (Watch Video).

Good Samaritans attempted to intervene, using shovels and a golf club to fend off the animals. Responding officers eventually used a Taser to break up the attack, forcing the dogs to flee. The injured man was transported to a hospital but later died, as confirmed by his sister. Dog Attack in UK: Toddler Climbing on Pet XL Bully Injured in Horrifying Mauling.

Two of the dogs were quickly captured, while the third remained on the loose, prompting a temporary lockdown at nearby Ericson Elementary School. Police later located the third dog at the owner’s nearby residence.

The tragic incident has raised questions about the dangers of owning powerful breeds like XL bullies. “I don’t understand why someone would want to have three dogs that size,” Marto remarked. Authorities have not yet determined the fate of the dogs as investigations continue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).