Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Qaiser has expressed concern over the Supreme Court's (SC) decision to allow civilian cases to be tried in military courts in connection with May 9, 2023 riots, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters at the High Court, Qaiser stressed PTI's stance on an independent judiciary and the rule of law, saying, "We want an independent judiciary, we want the rule of law in this country. It is regrettable that the Supreme Court has allowed cases of civilians to be tried in military courts."

He also spoke about the cases registered against PTI members by the state, terming them a matter of concern. Asad Qaiser said, "We are sorry for the cases registered against us by the state."

Asad Qaiser mentioned about the discussions held by PTI on Monday. He said that three points were raised: the treatment of PTI workers, the release of arrested individuals and a demand for a judicial inquiry into the incidents of May 9 and November 24.

He said, "We are against pressure on the courts, we want decisions to be made freely in the court." He stressed that the matter had been presented to the nation, adding, "There is no guarantee," The Express Tribune reported.

He criticised the number of cases registered against PTI founder Imran Khan, terming them revengeful. He noted that the excessive number of cases had diluted the significance of serious charges, saying, "So many cases have been made that the importance of important cases has been lost. Cases of terrorism, murder and treason have been registered against parliamentarians."

Reaffirming PTI's commitment to peaceful protests, Qaiser stated, "Peaceful protest is the right of every citizen." He emphasized that no PTI worker had engaged in violent acts, adding, "No worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has broken even a single flower pot."

He said that PTI's struggle was for the supremacy of the constitution and laws. On Saturday, military courts sentenced 25 civilians involved in violent attacks on military installations during the May 9, 2023 riots ranging from two to ten years. Protests erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested in May, 2023.

On December 13, the seven-member constitutional bench of the apex court allowed military courts to announce the decision of under custody civilians related to the May 9 incidents, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement after the verdict, according to the report.

The sentences have been announced after a full investigation of all evidence and fulfilling all legal procedures. The convicted people have been given complete legal rights to fulfill the legal requirements, it further stated.

The ISPR said, "On May 9, the nation witnessed politically provoked violence and arson at multiple places, marking a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan," The Express Tribune reported.

It further added, "Building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies, politically orchestrated attacks were carried out on the installations of the armed forces, including desecration of the monuments of Shuhada," it added."These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored the necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion." (ANI)

