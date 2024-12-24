Beijing, December 24: In China, a woman and her accomplices received jail terms for orchestrating a marriage scam that involved trapping her husband in a visiting-a-prostitute scheme. The plan was designed to have the groom detained, enabling the woman to file for divorce without returning the traditional bride price—a sum paid by the man before marriage as part of customary rituals.

The plan backfired when the alert groom avoided the trap and promptly reported the incident to the authorities, according to the Shanghai Morning Post. The case was later brought before a court in Longli County, located in Guizhou Province, southwestern China, earlier this month, reported Mynews. China: Man Juggles 4 Relationships in Same Housing Complex for 4 Years, Sentenced to 9 Years for Fraud and Bigamy.

At the start of the year, Xiong and her boyfriend, Li, found themselves in debt. Seeking help, they connected online with two men, Zhou and Song, who initially claimed they could arrange loans. However, during an in-person meeting, the men revealed their actual proposal—a marriage scam. They explained that grooms in the region typically pay a bride price exceeding 100,000 yuan (around $13,700), which would be forfeited if the groom was caught visiting a prostitute. China Horror: In a Bid To Avoid Extra Work, Woman 'Poisons' Pregnant Colleague's Drink To Stop Her From Taking Maternity Leave.

“I was scared and hesitant to join their plan,” Xiong admitted in court. “But they repeatedly convinced me that I could easily divorce without returning the money. My boyfriend also urged me to stay calm, so I eventually agreed to go along with their scheme,” she added.

Xiong met a man named Bao at a matchmaking agency, and they soon registered their marriage. Bao paid Xiong 136,666 yuan as the bride price and spent 48,000 yuan on jewellery. After their wedding in eastern Jiangsu, they returned to Longli County, where Xiong and Li, posing as her cousins, had dinner with Bao. While Li tried to lure Bao into visiting a prostitute, Bao, already suspicious, called the police.

The court convicted Xiong, Li, Zhou, and Song for fraud, sentencing them to prison terms ranging from three years to three years and 10 months. They were also ordered to pay Bao between 20,000 and 30,000 yuan (around USD 2,700 to USD 4,100) each as compensation for his financial loss. Additionally, another man from the matchmaking agency was arrested for his involvement in the scheme, as he had introduced Bao to Xiong and falsified her personal details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).