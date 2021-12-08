Balochistan [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): Lashing out at Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, leader of Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has "written history" with its bad governance and incompetence during the past three years.

Addressing a press conference in Turbat city in southern Balochistan, the leader said that the people from Gwadar to Chitral are now fed up with the government's performance because it has given them only inflation, unemployment and poverty.

"It seems it (PTI government) is still directionless in its bid to fix the country's economy," Sirajul Haq said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief has visited Gwadar to express solidarity with the people taking part in the ongoing protest movement in the port city, Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek (Give Rights to Gwadar Movement). He urged the government to meet the demands of the protesters.

Hundreds of people have joined the ongoing protests against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan's Gwadar port city.

The people of Gwadar have rejected the project's plans and made it clear that the main objective of these projects is to gradually evict the locals and settle the Punjabis and Chinese on a large scale.

The 'Give Rights to Gwadar Movement' is turning aggressive as the organizers have decided to block ExpressWay and all entry points on Coastal Highway to continue their protests. Balochistan Bar Council and Traders Association have also given their support to protesters.

CPEC has been marred with controversy since the announcement of the USD 46 billion projects in 2015.

The CPEC project would link Pakistan's southern Gwadar port in Balochistan on the Arabian Sea to China's western Xinjiang region. It also includes plans to create road, rail and oil pipeline links to improve connectivity between China and the Middle East.

Since the start of CPEC, it has prompted demonstrations, claiming that projects will not benefit the people of Balochistan while people of other provinces are enjoying the fruits of the mega project. (ANI)

