Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 19 (ANI): At least three people were killed, including two children, in a blast due to gas leakage in Pakistan's Rawalpindi on Friday, local media reported.

Citing rescue sources, ARY News reported that the incident took place in the Mazharabad area in which a woman along with her two children was killed. The house turned into debris due to the intensity of the blast, as per the media.

The bodies were moved to the nearby hospital, ARY News reported. (ANI)

