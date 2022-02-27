Islamabad [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has voiced its opposition to the Aurat March, women's rights movement in Pakistan saying it was against the norms of the society as well as Islam.

This comes at a time when other parties like Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which are at loggerheads, have also come together to oppose Aurat March.

TLP leader Mohammad Yaqub Saifi on Saturday said the participants of the Aurat March chanted unethical slogans. He further opposed the holding of the march on the occasion of the International Women's Day on March 8, reported the Dawn.

Earlier, ahead of Aurat March that coincides with International Women's Day, the federal religious affairs minister and a leading light of the JUI-F have both termed it 'un-Islamic'.

"If any attempts are made for obscenity on March 8 in Islamabad, we will condemn it," Abdul Majeed Hazarvi, the chief of JUI-F Islamabad wing had warned.

Their argument would have weight if backed by logic, knowledge or even plain common sense but their driver appears to preconceived, archaic notions about a woman's place in society and outright misogyny.

Anyone questioning the legitimacy of the women's rights movement need not embark on a deep study of history or sociology but merely look at a few recent incidents to understand why the status quo is unacceptable, as it is patently unjust, the Dawn reported. (ANI)

