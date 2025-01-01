Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Two persons and a policeman were killed and 18 others, including nine law-enforcement personnel, were injured in three separate blasts in South Waziristan Lower, Bannu and an attack on a police check post in Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, Dawn reported.

Two blasts occurred in South Waziristan Lower while another in Bannu and the attack on a check post took place in Dera Ismail Khan. According to police, a remote-controlled bomb blast occurred in Azam Warsak Bazaar in Birmal tehsil of South Waziristan Lower district.

The district police officer of South Waziristan Lower, Asif Bahader, said that a person was killed and nine other were injured in the explosion. The injured people were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, while two critically injured people, including a child, were taken to Dera Ismail Khan for treatment, according to Dawn report.

According to official, preliminary probe has revealed that the explosion material was planted in a motorcycle which was detonated as people passed by it, causing destruction. Shops and vehicles were damaged in the blast which happened near a funeral procession.

The second bomb blast targetinga Frontier Corps vehicle occurred in the Daza Ghundai area of Wana. Three FC personnel were injured in the blast while they were heading to investigate the earlier explosion. The injured were rushed to Scouts Hospital of Wana.

Six policmen wre injured when their vehicle was targeted using an improvised explosive device in Bannu on Tuesday. A police official stated that a patrol party of the cantonment police station was passing through a road near Soorangi Adda in the Mamashkhel area when a roadside bomb planted by unknown miscreants exploded.

Six police personnel were injured in the blast. The official said that the injured police personnel were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital where doctors said their condition was stable, Dawn reported.

Following the blast, the policemen fired in the air to scare miscreants present around the venue from targeting them. A large police contingent also reached the site of the incident, cordoned off the area and started a search operation to find the miscreants.

Separately, a policeman and a customs worker were killed while another police personnel was injured after terrorists stormed Daraban police check post in Dera Ismail Khan district on Monday night.

According to police, some unknown terrorists targeted the police check post using modern weaponn, claiming the life of police constable Asmat Ullah and customs worker Abdullah while police constable Parvez was injured, Dawn reported.

After receiving information about the attack, security forces and police teams immediately arrived at the spot and retaliated with gunfire. However, the terrorists escaped from the site of the incident. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned attack on the police post in Dera Ismail Khan. (ANI)

