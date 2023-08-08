Dera Ghazi Khan, August 8: Two physics teachers at Ghazi University in Pakistan's Punjab, Dera Ghazi Khan have been accused of sexually assaulting a young female student, reported The News International on Tuesday. The News International is an English-language newspaper in Pakistan. The victim girl alleged in a viral video that the two teachers kept her in the hostel with them overnight. She added, "Now both the teachers are blackmailing my younger sister", and added that if the concerned professors are not punished, she would self-immolate.

As per The News International, responding to the accusations against teachers, Ghazi University Spokesperson Shoaib Raza stated that the video being circulated was an old one and that action was taken on the victim's complaint. It is also reported that a post on the university's Twitter handle read: "Regarding the viral video by a female student on social media, all people are informed that this video is 4 months old and an inquiry was conducted on the request of the female student, as a result of which the concerned teachers were suspended."

According to The News International, the post also shared an image of a notification, dated May 5, 2023, declaring that the two professors, Dr Zafar Wazir and Dr Khalid Mehmood Ur Rehman, had been suspended. The statement further added: "This video statement is currently being used on social media by those few teachers of the university for their interests, against whom inquiries are going on in the university for malpractice cases. This video has been made viral by him on such occasion to tarnish the reputation of the university."

Student Accuses Two Teachers of Sexual Assault

"While university admissions are on the rise currently, all teaching and other affairs of Ghazi University are going on very smoothly. Now is the time to take legal action against such negative elements who want to tarnish the reputation of the university unnecessarily," the post concluded.

