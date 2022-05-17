Islamabad [Pakistan], May 17 (ANI): A Pakistani delegation, led by the Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, visited Kabul on Monday to hold talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) representatives, supposedly to make an agreement between Pakistan and the TTP.

Taking to Twitter, Bill Sarwary said, "Faiz Hameed, head of Peshawar army corps command, along with his delegation, had arrived in Kabul for negotiations with the TTP," reported The Express Tribune.

Reportedly, General Faiz has been instrumental in arranging an agreement between the US and the Taliban. A rise in the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan had made the head of the ISI engage in talks with the TTP.

As opposed to the expectations of Pakistan, the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan has caused a surge in terrorist attacks targeting the Pakistan security forces, reported The Express Tribune. It has added pressure on the interim Afghan government, forcing it to take strict measures against the TTP along with its affiliates.

Earlier, the Pakistan foreign office had issued a statement where it was mentioned that despite instructing the Taliban to take action against the terrorist groups, they were operating out of Afghanistan with impunity, reported The Express Tribune.

Although the Taliban had agreed on taking action against the insurgents, Pakistan has been demanding the Taliban take clear action against these terrorist groups. The surmounting pressure on the interim Afghan government has forced it to make significant efforts to formulate a peace pact between Pakistan and the TTP.

Notably, the talks between Pakistan and the TTP are believed to be parts of those efforts made by the interim Taliban to solve the pertinent issue by means of talking, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

