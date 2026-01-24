World News | Pakistani Forces Accused of Abducting Minor in Kech as Enforced Disappearance Protests Drag on

Balochistan [Pakistan] January 24 (ANI): A teenager has allegedly been taken away by Pakistani security personnel during a late-night operation in the Reko area of Buleda, Kech district, according to his family. The incident has drawn renewed attention to the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, as Quetta continues to host one of the world's longest-running protest camps, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, relatives of the teenager said a large contingent of forces entered their neighbourhood around 2:00 a.m. and surrounded the house of Lal Jan. Family members claimed women and children were intimidated during the raid before Lal Jan's teenage kid was taken away to an unknown location. They said no warrant or explanation was provided at the time of the arrest, leaving the family in shock and uncertainty.

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The family initially chose not to speak publicly after local elders assured them the teenager would be released soon. However, more than ten days have passed without any information about the minor's whereabouts or condition. They now fear the minor may have been subjected to enforced disappearance.

The relatives also alleged that the teenager had been targeted previously. Last year, they said, the minor was beaten while grazing goats by an influential individual who claimed ties with state institutions. Due to financial difficulties and fear of reprisals, the family did not register a legal complaint at that time. They have now appealed to the authorities to reveal the reasons for the minor's detention and ensure safe return.

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Meanwhile, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) announced that its protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club has continued for 6,056 consecutive days. The group said families of two men, Siraj Ahmed and Shahzaib, joined the demonstration this week after claiming the pair were detained by personnel of state institutions in the Sariab Customs area on December 29 and have not been seen since, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

VBMP stated that police declined to register a case regarding the alleged disappearances and that senior officials have failed to provide any clarification. VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch said the organisation would submit the cases to the relevant commission and provincial authorities and raise the issue at all possible forums. He demanded that the missing men be produced in court if any charges exist against them, stressing that detentions must follow constitutional and legal procedures, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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