Churashar (Balochistan) [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): The mother of 17-year-old Ehsan Shah, who was fatally shot by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel near Lak Pass Tunnel on June 3, delivered an emotional and defiant address at a press conference held by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) at the Mastung Press Club.

Speaking with visible anguish, Ehsan's mother asked, "Why was my son murdered?", asserting that her son was innocent, unarmed, and targeted solely for being Baloch. According to her account, Ehsan was travelling to Quetta for Eid shopping with a friend when their vehicle was stopped by FC troops. Without warning, an FC soldier allegedly shot Ehsan in the shoulder while he remained seated inside the car.

As per the BYC's post on 'X', an FC soldier lifted the injured boy and said to his commanding officer, "He's got nothing... but he's dead now. What should we do?"

The family alleges that Ehsan's friend was detained, threatened into silence, and that officials falsely told them Ehsan had been killed by unknown assailants. When Ehsan's father attempted to file an FIR at Wali Khan Police Station, he was refused and intimidated, while legal appeals to the Deputy Commissioner were met with threats to the family's safety and livelihood.

"I call on all Baloch families: do not remain silent. Stand up and speak for your sons. We will not be silenced. We will resist," said the mother of Ehsan Shah during her presser.

The BYC condemned the killing as an extrajudicial execution, stating it reflects a broader pattern of state violence, enforced disappearances, and intimidation of Baloch communities. The group reaffirmed solidarity with the Shah family and called on national and international human rights bodies to intervene.

"We will not be silenced. We will resist," the grieving mother concluded. (ANI)

