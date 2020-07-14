Islamabad, Jul 14 (PTI) Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,979 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number of infections in months, taking the total tally to 253,604 in the country, the health ministry said.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 170,656 persons have fully recovered across the country.

Also Read | Part of a School Building Collapses Into Koshi River in Bihar Following Heavy Rains: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

On Monday, 50 more COVID-19-related deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,320. The number of critically ill patients was 2,151.

The ministry data showed that the number of confirmed cases on Tuesday were the lowest since May 26 when 1,446 new patients were detected after the authorities performed 8,491 tests.

Also Read | Bizarre 'Templar Crop' Circle Appears in French Field, Know More About Crop Formation Mystery, Alien Theories And Other Times It Was Spotted in Different Countries (Pictures & Videos).

Out of the total infections, Sindh has reported 106,622 cases, Punjab 87,492, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 30,747, Islamabad 14,202, Balochistan 11,192, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,694 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,655.

A total of 1,606,190 tests are done, including 21,020 in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)