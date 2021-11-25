Islamabad [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): Leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Wednesday threatened to stage sit-ins if the Imran Khan government fails to arrest the killers of party activist Qari Muhammad Ilyas within 10 days.

JUI-F activist Qari Muhammad Ilyas was shot dead after he came out of an examination centre in Bajaur District's Khar area, The News International reported.

Also Read | Russia Upgrading MiG-31 Interceptors To Triple Their Combat Effectiveness.

"The government must implement the agreement in letter and spirit or else the JUIF would stage sit-ins with full force in all the merged districts and Peshawar for an indefinite period," Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the JUIF Member National Assembly said.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who is also JUI-F chief for merged districts, said that the government should ensure the provision of security and protection to the Ulema and general public.

Also Read | China Hopes To Strengthen Communication and Build Consensus With India, Russia at RIC Meeting.

As reported by The News International, the lawmaker said that Bajaur is facing the worst kind of law and order situation and the personnel of district police are only serving the officials and government elected members.

Meanwhile, women in the Bajaur tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa also staged a sit-in against the brutal murder of Ilyas, The Express Tribune reported.

Besides being an activist, Ilyas was also the candidate of the party for the general councillor seat in the local government elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)