Islamabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Pakistan's President Arif Alvi on Friday asked outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and outgoing Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz to propose a name for the appointment of caretaker premier by Saturday.

The premier and opposition parties began rounds of meetings to pick a caretaker prime minister following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9.

As many as six names were discussed in the meeting on Thursday, the Dawn newspaper reported, adding that Sharif and Riaz were expected to meet again on Friday for another round of deliberations.

In a letter written to Sharif and Riaz, the president recalled that he had dissolved the National Assembly on the prime minister's advice on August 9.

“Under Provision of Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution, the president appoints the caretaker prime minister in consultation with the [outgoing] prime minister and leader of the opposition in the outgoing national assembly," the letter said, adding that both the parties were required to propose the name for the appointment within three days of the dissolution of the lower house of Parliament.

Alvi then directed Sharif and Riaz to propose the name of the interim premier “not later than August 12”.

In case the two fail to agree on a name, the matter would be referred to a parliamentary committee and if the committee too fails to make any decision then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will have two days to choose the caretaker prime minister from the list of names shared with the commission.

Some in political circles believe that Sharif wants to stay in office till August 14 to be able to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day, after which a caretaker premier will take an oath.

The prime minister on July 12 this year had said that his government's tenure would end on August 14, although the information minister later clarified that the premier had gotten the date wrong.

According to the Constitution, Sharif can act as the caretaker prime minister till the appointment of the head of the interim set-up.

According to sources, one of the reasons for the delay in deciding the name of the head of the interim set-up is believed to be the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) desire to see its own man in office.

Sources said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari were calling the shots on the issue of the appointment in consultation with the “third party”.

Meanwhile, the Senate Secretariat has postponed its committee meetings until the appointment of the caretaker government.

“Consequent upon the dissolution of the National Assembly, the prime minister, as well as the federal ministers and ministers of state, have ceased to hold the office. Furthermore, the caretaker prime minister and cabinet are yet to be appointed. Therefore, the competent authority has directed to postpone all Senate committee meetings till the notification of the caretaker prime minister/cabinet,” a notification said on Friday.

As both the premier and the leader of the opposition held the names of nominees close to their chest after Thursday's meeting, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also emerged as “one of the strongest contenders” for the coveted slot.

A senior leader of the PML-N said that Anjrani, who held separate meetings with Sharif, also President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was “one of the strongest candidates”.

Other possible contenders are Jalil Abbas Jilani, the former diplomat, former finance ministers Hafeez Sheikh and Ishaq Dar, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, ex-justice Tassaduq Jilani, Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Pir Pagaro, and Makhdoom Mehmood Ahmed.

Sharif on August 9 recommended the dissolution of the National Assembly, three days before the original date of suspension of the 342-member assembly.

The move will lead to general elections in cash-strapped Pakistan within 90 days as the ruling coalition government gets ready to face polls after the five-year term of Parliament on August 12.

The Constitution provides that if the assembly completes its tenure, elections are to be held in 60 days, but in case of premature dissolution - which will be the case here - this period is extended to 90 days.

