New Delhi, August 11: The Indian government on Friday said that it is closely monitoring the situation in violence-hit Niger, and has advised Indians living in the west African nation to leave the country as soon as possible. An advisory issued by the External Affairs Ministry said that "India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible". Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: 23-Day-Long Session Ends With 45% Productivity in Lok Sabha, 63% in Rajya Sabha.

They may bear in mind that air space is currently closed. When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security, it said further. The advisory further stated that those who may be planning travel to Niger in the coming days are also similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises. Wild Mushroom Poisoning in Australia: Three Die After Having Shrooms in Family Meal Served by Daughter-in-Law.

The government has also advised Indian nationals who have not registered with the Indian Embassy in Niamey, to do so expeditiously.

