Islamabad, Jan 2 (PTI) Pakistan's top civil-military leadership on Monday vowed to show "zero tolerance" for terrorism in the country and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the second round of the 40th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) after the first round held on Friday. All service chiefs, key cabinet ministers, heads of intelligence agencies and other high officials attended the meeting.

Also Read | Amber McLaughlin: US May Execute Its First Openly Transgender Woman for Killing Former Girlfriend in 2003.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, the committee was briefed about the recent security situation including a spike in the terror attacks in the country, especially Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

"NSC reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence. This will be dealt with full force of the state. Pakistan's security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan's territory," the statement read.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Claims 63 Russian Soldiers Killed by Ukrainian Strike in Donetsk.

In an indirect reference to the use of the Afghan soil by the Tehreek-e-Taliban militants, the meeting resolved that no country would be allowed to use its soil for such activities.

"The forum concluded that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people,” according to the statement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz in his address emphasised that the war against terrorism will be led by federal and provincial governments as per National Action Plan in accordance with National Internal Security Policy with people centric socio-economic development as priority while armed forces will provide resolute deterrence and secure conducive and enabling environment.

He said that the Provincial Apex Committees were being revived in full earnest and law enforcing agencies, especially the counter-terrorism departments would be brought up to the required fighting standards with requisite capabilities.

The NSC also discussed the economic situation in detail and it underscored that comprehensive ‘National Security' revolves around economic security and that sovereignty or dignity comes under stress without self-sufficiency and economic independence.

The forum also undertook a comprehensive view of the ongoing economic situation vis-a-vis challenges being faced by the common people of Pakistan, particularly the lower and middle-income classes.

The finance minister briefed the forum about the economic stability road map of the government including the status of discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests as well as relief measures for common people.

The participants agreed to involve all stakeholders for consensus to realise effective and fast track economic recovery and road map.

While taking into account the efforts for mitigating the challenges of 33 million flood victims, the NSC resolved to mobilize all resources for their rehabilitation and reconstruction in coordination with the provincial governments and multilateral financial institutions.

Earlier, the NSC in its first round of meeting on Friday resolved to defeat the new wave of terrorism in the country.

According to a statement, the Intelligence agencies presented a detailed briefing on the overall situation of peace and security in the country and factors behind the recent wave of terrorism and steps to curb them.

The participants expressed an unequivocal opinion that Pakistan's national interests will not be compromised and nobody will be allowed to harm the key concept of national security.

The meeting expressed that “militants are enemies of Pakistan” and it resolved that the “entire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terrorists and those who challenge Pakistan will get a full force response”.

The NSC expressed the commitment that the fundamental interests of Pakistan's survival, security and development will be safeguarded with utmost courage, consistency and perseverance.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar apprised the forum about Pakistan's interactions with the interim government of Afghanistan.

The decision to convene the NSC meeting was taken in a huddle between Prime Minister Shehbaz and Army chief General Asim Munir on Thursday, according to officials.

The NSC is the highest body to finalize decisions about key security and strategic matters relating to national security.

The deteriorating security and economic situation prompted the leadership of the country to meet in the NSC set up and discuss the remedies.

The rumours of possible default on external liabilities have been compounded by the threat due the TTP, which has carried out several attacks since November when it officially called-off a ceasefire with the government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)