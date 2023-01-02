Moscow, January 2: Amid the ongoing conflict, the Russian Defence Ministry today said that 63 soldiers of Russia have been killed due to Ukraine's strike through US-manufactured HIMARS, TASS reported. Speaking to reporters, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukrainian forces hit six rockets of HIMARS at the temporary deployment point of one of the units of Russian armed forces in Makiivka region of Donetsk.

"The Kyiv regime struck with six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system at the temporary deployment point of one of the units of the Russian armed forces in the area of the settlement of Makeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," TASS quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

"As a result of the destruction of four missiles with a high-explosive warhead of the temporary deployment point, 63 Russian servicemen were killed," it further said. Russia-Ukraine War: 10 Blasts Heard in Kyiv, Air Raid Sirens Sound.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the air defence systems of Russia shot down two HIMARS rockets, according to TASS. In its daily report on the situation in Ukraine released on the website, the Russian Defence Ministry said that its air defence facilities shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Shipilovka, Liman, Kremennaya, Ploshchanka, Chervonaya Dibrova, Petrovskoye, Novognatovka, Nikolayevka, Skelki, Ocheretovatoye, Rubanovka and Lopatki.

Furthermore, the Russian Defence Ministry in its statement said that Moscow intercepted three rocket-propelled projectiles launched by Olkha and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) near Krasnaya Gora, Podgornoye and Radensk.

Meanwhile, Ukraine on Monday claimed that five people were injured due to Russian shelling in the city market of Beryslav, CNN reported citing the regional governor. Kherson Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said that three people among the five injured are in critical condition. Ukrainian Military Says It Killed 400 Russian Soldiers in Occupied Makiivka.

"This morning Russians attacked the center of Beryslav - they shelled the city market," CNN quoted Yaroslav Yanushevych as saying on his Telegram channel. "Presumably, the fire was conducted from a tank from the temporarily occupied Kakhovka," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)