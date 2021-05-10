Balochistan [Pakistan], May 10 (ANI): The provincial government of Balochistan seems to be conflicted about the actual number of COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospitals, as the health department's numbers differ from those provided by Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

The Balochistan CM said that 94 patients are admitted at various hospitals across the province whereas the health department has said that the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised is 36, Geo News reported.

In Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Hospital, 44 patients of coronavirus have been admitted as per the figures provided by Kamal, while the spokesperson from the health department said that 21 patients have been admitted.

Similarly, the Chief Minister said that 21 coronavirus patients have been admitted to Civil Hospital, 25 at Sheikh Zayed Hospital and four have been admitted to Bolan Medical Complex.

In contrast to this, the health department said that 13 coronavirus patients have been admitted to Civil Hospital, two in Sheikh Zayed Hospital, while there are no patients admitted to Bolan Medical Complex as of now, Geo News reported.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as the country recorded 3,785 new cases in the last 24 hours.

With the 118 new deaths, the total coronavirus death toll in Pakistan reached 18,915. However, the total COVID-19 cases reached 58,026 on Sunday.

In order to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections, Pakistan has imposed a 10-day countrywide lockdown from May 8.

The Pakistan government has already declared May 8 to 15 as Eid holidays and now there will be a complete ban on unnecessary movement of people and gathering of any kind at any place during these 10 days of lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)