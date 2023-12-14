Islamabad, Dec 14 (PTI) Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday alleged that India's Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 was "politically motivated" as he reaffirmed his country's moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the Centre government's decision of August 2019 to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein. The word 'Pakistan' is incomplete without Kashmir. The people of Pakistan and Kashmir are bound by unique affinity," Kakar said while addressing a special session of the Legislative Assembly of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

India has time and again said that Kashmir is an internal matter, and added it desires normal, friendly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, violence and hostility.

Kakar said that across the political divide, the entire Pakistani leadership stood united to support the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. "Jammu and Kashmir remains an important facet of Pakistan's foreign policy,” he said.

Kakar said the Indian apex court verdict was "politically motivated instead of grounded in law which aimed to validate the unilateral measures of August 5, 2019."

He said the domestic legislation and judicial verdicts could not absolve India of its obligations.

Kakar said Kashmir was the oldest unsettled agenda of the UN and the Security Council resolutions remained unimplemented.

He also mentioned that Pakistan wanted good neighbourly ties with India but its "unilateral actions" of August 5, 2019 had vitiated the environment leaving the onus on it to undo the situation.

Relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. However, their ties nose-dived after India abrogated Article 370 as Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy and downgraded the trade ties.

