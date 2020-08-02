Islamabad [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): Pakistan's Dawn news channel was hacked on Sunday, showing Indian flag with a happy Independence day message.

The message was shown on the channel's screen during commercials at around 3.30 pm and lasted for about 16 seconds, according to social media.

Also Read | Bihar Floods | Over 50 Lakh People Affected, Death Toll Mounts to 13: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

Dawn TV has reportedly said that an investigation has been ordered into the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)