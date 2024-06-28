US President Joe Biden attends the first presidential debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta, Georgia, US (Photo/Reuters)

Washington, DC [US], June 28 (ANI): In the aftermath of President Joe Biden's disappointing debate performance, panic has gripped the Democratic Party, sparking intense discussions about the viability of his candidacy. Reports from Politico reveal a flurry of behind-the-scenes activity, with strategists and donors alike voicing concerns and exploring alternatives.

According to sources close to potential Democratic candidates, the debate prompted a wave of urgent messages. Advisers reported receiving pleas for their candidates to step forward as potential replacements for Biden, reflecting a growing sentiment of dissatisfaction within the party.

"There have been no less than half a dozen key donors texting 'disaster' and insisting that 'the party needs to do something,'" admitted one strategist, who acknowledged the challenges of making any significant changes without Biden voluntarily stepping aside, Politico reported.

Among the concerned voices was a major Democratic donor and Biden supporter who bluntly stated, "Biden needs to drop out. No question about it." The sentiment was echoed by suggestions of alternative tickets led by figures like the governors of Maryland and Michigan.

Despite the mounting pressure, some prominent Democrats stood by Biden. Governors JB Pritzker of Illinois and Gavin Newsom of California reaffirmed their support, dismissing calls for Biden to withdraw as "unhelpful" and emphasising the importance of party unity.

Biden's struggles during the debate, billed as a critical moment to reshape the campaign narrative, only exacerbated existing concerns about his age and performance. A former senior Biden White House official lamented, "No Labels and Dean Phillips won this debate," referring to the outsider efforts advocating for alternatives outside the Biden-Trump dichotomy.

While the calls for Biden to step aside underscore a significant shift in Democratic circles, the practicality of such a move remains uncertain. Incumbent presidents historically face challenges in early debates, often due to the demands of their office and limited preparation time. However, Biden's perceived lackluster performance reinforced doubts about his ability to effectively lead the party into the 2024 election, according to Politico.

An adviser to Democratic Party donors described a scene of dismay at a gathering in Atlanta, where reactions ranged from frustration to incredulity. "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies," the adviser lamented, reflecting the deep concerns within Democratic ranks about Biden's electability.

Despite the internal turmoil, many insiders acknowledged the unlikelihood of a brokered convention or Biden voluntarily stepping down. "Only one guy can decide, and it's him," remarked a Democratic strategist, highlighting the pivotal role Biden plays in any decision regarding his candidacy.

Pushing back against criticism, Biden's campaign remained steadfast in its support for the president. An adviser emphasized Biden's record as "the only person who has ever beaten Donald Trump," expressing confidence in his ability to repeat that feat in 2024.

Addressing speculation about Biden dropping out, a campaign aide dismissed such notions outright, citing strong grassroots fundraising immediately following the debate as evidence of ongoing support, as reported by Politico.

In a statement, Biden's campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, defended the president's performance, asserting that Biden "presented a positive and winning vision for the future of America" while contrasting Trump's rhetoric as regressive and divisive.

Democratic consultant Stephanie Cutter sought to temper concerns, declaring, "President Biden is the Democratic nominee, and that's not changing because of one debate performance." She urged party members to stay focused, warning against allowing Trump to gain political ground as a result of internal divisions.

Despite efforts to rally around Biden, skepticism persisted among Democrats about his ability to effectively lead the party into the election. A down-ballot statewide Democrat candidly remarked, "I mean, it's not great all around. Our president has a speech impediment, a cold, and is 81."

Reflecting on the debate, a senior adviser to top Democratic officials offered a scathing assessment, saying, "He was bad on message, bad on substance, bad on counterpunching, bad on presentation, bad on non-verbals. There was no bright spot in this debate for him."

Looking ahead, the Democratic Party faces a critical juncture as it grapples with the aftermath of Biden's debate performance. The debate has laid bare deep-seated concerns about Biden's candidacy and raised questions about the party's strategy heading into the 2024 election cycle, Politico reported. (ANI)

