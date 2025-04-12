Hong Kong, April 12 (ANI): Hong Kong's national security authorities have reportedly detained the parents of Frances Hui, a US-based pro-democracy activist, for questioning, according to a report by Hong Kong Free Press.

Hui, who was granted political asylum in the United States and currently serves as the policy and advocacy coordinator at the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation, is one of several overseas activists wanted by Hong Kong authorities under the city's sweeping national security law, Hong Kong Free Press cited.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, local sources stated that officers from the National Security Department took Hui's parents in for questioning on Thursday morning. Her mother was seen leaving Tin Sum Police Station in Sha Tin shortly before noon, while her father was reportedly brought to Ma On Shan Police Station. The Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) has contacted law enforcement for official comments, but none have yet been provided.

This latest development comes after Hui was named in a December 2023 arrest warrant issued by Hong Kong authorities, which also included a HK$1 million bounty for information leading to her capture. A week after the warrant was made public, Hui's mother was initially brought in for questioning, marking the beginning of what appears to be ongoing pressure on her family members in Hong Kong.

Hui is among 19 pro-democracy figures accused of violating the national security law, specifically of colluding with foreign forces. The law, which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in mid-2020, has been widely criticized by human rights groups and Western governments for its broad definitions and harsh penalties, HKFP cited.

In total, police have issued three rounds of arrest warrants targeting overseas activists, with the most recent round in December 2023 naming six individuals, including former activist Tony Chung, politician Carmen Lau, and former pollster Chung Kim-wah. Authorities also canceled the passports of Hui and six others labeled as "absconders," further restricting their ability to travel internationally, HKFP reported.

Critics argue that the actions taken against activists' families represent an alarming extension of the national security crackdown, raising serious concerns about freedom of expression and political dissent in Hong Kong. (ANI)

