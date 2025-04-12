New Delhi, April 12: The US Department of State’s May 2025 Visa Bulletin has brought disappointing news for Indian H-1B and Green Card hopefuls, especially under the EB-5 investor visa program. The employment-based fifth preference (EB-5) Unreserved category for Indian nationals has retrogressed significantly, with the cutoff date moving back more than six months to May 1, 2019.

This change means that only applicants with a priority date before that date can proceed with their applications. In contrast, China’s EB-5 Unreserved cutoff remains unchanged at January 22, 2014, while the category remains current for all other countries. US Embassy in India Scripts Record, Issues 1 Million Visas for Second Consecutive Year.

The EB-1 category remains stable, with India’s cutoff at February 2, 2022, and China’s at November 8, 2022. For EB-2, India’s date is still set at January 1, 2013, while China remains at October 1, 2020. In the EB-3 category, India sees a slight advancement to April 15, 2013, while China holds at November 1, 2020. EB-3 Other Workers follows the same trend. The EB-4 category remains unavailable across the board due to all visa numbers being used up for the fiscal year. H-1B Visa Under Trump 2.0: Will Donald Trump's Return Impact Indian Techies Working in US With H-1B Visas? Know Where US President, Elon Musk and His Other Supporters Stand on Issue of Hiring Foreign Talent.

The retrogression in the EB-5 category is particularly impactful. Previously, the category was current for Indian nationals, allowing qualified investors to pursue green cards without delay. The new cutoff date effectively stalls progress for many applicants who invested in eligible US projects after May 2019, forcing them into a growing backlog. With only 9,800 EB-5 visas available annually—and a 7% per-country cap—India’s high demand has created bottlenecks.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will accept adjustment of status applications only from those with priority dates earlier than the Final Action Dates listed in the bulletin, reinforcing delays for thousands of applicants.

