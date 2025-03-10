Manila [Philippines], March 10 (ANI): Philippines Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo has dismissed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's claim that the country's maritime actions are influenced by external forces, calling it a "distortion" of the real issue.

Manalo emphasised that the matter concerns the Philippines' national interests rather than being part of a strategic rivalry among major global powers, as reported by news website Rappler.

During a brief interview on the sidelines of a bilateral meeting with British Foreign Minister David Lammy, Manalo stated, "In a way, we're distorting the issue. It's being cast in the light of a strategic rivalry among the big powers, when actually, the issue is really an issue of Philippine interest and how it affects the Philippines. It has no connection to any kind of strategic rivalry among the big powers, and we think it should not be viewed that way."

His remarks were in response to Wang Yi's statement during a March 7 press conference, in which the Chinese foreign minister suggested that the Philippines' actions in the South China Sea were part of a "screenplay written by external forces."

Wang also claimed that Western media was amplifying these actions to tarnish China's reputation. He further warned that any "infringement and provocation" would backfire, adding that nations acting as pawns for others would eventually be discarded, Rappler reported.

Manalo's response reaffirmed Manila's position that its maritime actions are based on its sovereignty and security concerns, independent of foreign influence. The Philippines has consistently asserted its right to protect its interests in the disputed waters.

Meanwhile, the Philippines and Japan have moved to strengthen their defence cooperation amid concerns over China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. In a recent meeting in Manila, Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani and Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro discussed measures to enhance military collaboration, including safeguarding shared intelligence.

The discussions reflect broader regional concerns over China's activities in the South China and East China Seas. (ANI)

