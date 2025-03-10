Jan Mayen Island, March 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter Scale jolted the Jan Mayen Island Region on Monday, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 6.4, On: 10/03/2025 08:03:13 IST, Lat: 71.22 N, Long: 8.01 W, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jan Mayen Island Region," NCS stated.

Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

The island, about 1,000 km west of mainland Norway, is 53 km long and covers 377 km2. As recently as 1985 there was an eruption from the volcano Beerenberg (2,277 m) on the island - the world's northernmost volcano above sea level, and Norway's only active volcano. There is a constant threat of new eruptions and earthquakes.

Jan Mayen is an active volcanic island situated along the mid-Atlantic Ridge north of Iceland. It is closely connected with the geodynamic processes associated with the interaction between the Jan Mayen Fracture Zone (JMFZ) and the slowly spreading Kolbeinsey and Mohns Ridges.

Despite the significant tectonic activity expressed by the frequent occurrence of medium to large earthquakes, detailed correlation between individual events and the causative faults along the JMFZ has been lacking.

The island is located at a ridge-crest intersection, which might explain the origin of the island and the associated volcanism. Moreover, the new data suggest a series of offset segments of the Mohn's Ridge, overlapping in an en echelon pattern.

Tectonic geologists have identified Jan Mayen as a microcontinent, which has experienced significant deformation around its boundaries due to sea-floor spreading and the formation of new plate boundaries. (ANI)

