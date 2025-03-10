New Delhi, March 10: Foxconn, known for assembling Apple's iPhones, reportedly builds its own AI model, “FoxBrain”, with support from Nvidia through Taiwan-based supercomputing resources and consulting services. The development highlights a significant step in Foxconn's expansion into artificial intelligence (AI). It is said to enhance its manufacturing processes and product offerings.

As per a report of The Wall Street Journal, Foxconn has built FoxBrain, its own AI model. Foxconn seeks to integrate AI capabilities across its various applications. Nvidia has reportedly extended its support through its supercomputer based in Taiwan, along with offering technical consulting services for model training. The AI model, FoxBrain was initially developed for internal use within the company. AI Is Imperative for Indian IT Sector Growth, Companies Integrating Artificial Intelligence Will Have Higher Productivity and Faster Growth: Report.

The AI model is capable of performing various functions like data analysis, mathematical calculations, reasoning, and code generation. It reflects the company's aim to enhance productivity with AI technology for various tasks. As per multiple reports, the company said it plans to open-source the FoxBrain model to encourage collaborations with industry partners. The company aims to support innovation and development in various sectors. It is anticipated that FoxBrain will play a significant role in advancing manufacturing and supply chain management.

The company reportedly mentioned that they were able to complete the training of the FoxBrain model in about four weeks by using 120 Nvidia H100 graphics processing units. They noted that while FoxBrain's performance was slightly behind some models from China's DeepSeek, it is still approaching world-class levels. As per reports, Foxconn has disclosed some parameters of the FoxBrain model. TikTok Buyout: Donald Trump in Conversation With 4 Groups Interested in Buying ByteDance-Owned Short Video Platform, Says ‘A Lot of People Want It’.

As per reports, FoxBrain is Taiwan's first large language model featuring advanced reasoning capabilities. It has been designed and optimised for traditional Chinese, commonly used in Taiwan and among certain overseas Chinese communities. The company indicated that additional information regarding the model will be unveiled at Nvidia's annual technology event in mid-March. The upcoming event is anticipated to provide more insights into FoxBrain's capabilities and features.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).