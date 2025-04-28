London [UK], April 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, to advance negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.

Piyush Goyal arrived in London for two days of discussions aimed at strengthening investment ties and bilateral trade.

"Arrived in London for two days of engaging discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations. In my first engagement, held a productive meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade @JReynoldsMP to advance Free Trade Agreement negotiations, reinforcing our commitment to deepening India-UK economic ties," Goyal posted on X.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the talks on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK are being relaunched, and both sides are committed to moving the agreement forward.

While addressing a press briefing on April 9, Jaiswal said that seven rounds of talks between India and the UK have been held, and both sides are keen to move these negotiations forward.

When asked about India's FTA talks with UK, Randhir Jaiswal said, "The FTA talks with UK are in the process of being relaunched and both sides remain committed to taking it forward. If my memory serves me right, think seven rounds have happened. This will be the eighth round and both sides are keen to conclude this or take these negotiations forward so that we can have an early conclusion of the FTA talks."

Earlier in February, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that India and the UK have resumed negotiations towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This announcement was made by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart Jonathan Reynolds, who was in Delhi.

It said the two sides have agreed to resume negotiations towards a balanced, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking deal that delivers mutual growth and builds on the strengths of two complementary economies.

Goyal expressed confidence that the two nations will be able to make rapid progress in meeting their people's collective aspirations for trade, investment, and mutual prosperity.

Piyush Goyal said, "I'm very confident that we will be able to make rapid progress to meet the collective aspirations for trade, investment and the mutual prosperity of the people of the United Kingdom and India. It's also very auspicious that we are restarting discussions today just before we celebrate Mahashivratri, the day after tomorrow, which is the sacred union of Shiv and Shakti."

"We showed him a lot of Shiv and a lot of Durga Shakti at the National Crafts Museum today. I think that is a great messaging. I would like to reaffirm our collective commitment to meet the aspirations of the people and businesses. I would like to call this FTA a forward-looking, transparent and ambitious, equitable, balanced and mutually beneficial agreement which will be a win-win for both our countries," he added. (ANI)

