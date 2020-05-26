World News | PM Modi, Austrian President Exchange Views on Managing Health, Economic Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, during which the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation.

During the conversation, the Austrian President expressed grief on the damage caused due to cyclone Amphan in India.

"The Austrian President condoled the damage caused in India by cyclone Amphan. The leaders exchanged views on measures taken in their countries to manage the adverse health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," a PMO release said.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of international collaboration to deal with the present challenges.

Both the leaders reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen and diversify India-Austria relations in the post-COVID world, the release said.

The Prime Minister "highlighted the opportunities for enhanced cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, technology, research and innovation, SMEs, etc".

"The leaders shared the hope that the world would soon overcome the current health crisis, so as to be able to focus on longer-term concerns like the health of the environment," said the release. (ANI)

