Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day official visit to Kuwait, and emplaned for New Delhi on Sunday.

Visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, PM Modi held multiple engagements and held discussions to further deepen the India-Kuwait ties.

PM Modi also interacted with Kuwaitian social media influencers who promote Yoga in the Gulf nation.

The Prime Minister discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech and security with the Emir of Kuwait, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Both the leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

Ahead of his talks with Kuwait's top leadership, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace. On the second day of his two-day Kuwait visit, PM Modi was received by Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

The leaders recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their full commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation. In this context, they agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership', the statement said.

Later, PM Modi also said in a post on X, "Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come."

PM Modi during his Kuwait visit, discussed the roadmap to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations, and affirmed confidence that the relationship between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) would be further strengthened under Kuwait's presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait. Notably, this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

PM Modi thanked the Emir for ensuring the well-being of the over one million-strong Indian community in Kuwait. Al-Sabah also expressed appreciation for the contribution of the large and vibrant Indian community to Kuwait's development.

PM Modi appreciated the new initiatives being undertaken by Kuwait to fulfill its Vision 2035 and congratulated Al-Sabah for the successful holding of the GCC Summit earlier this month. PM Modi also expressed his gratitude for inviting him yesterday as a 'Guest of Honour' at the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup, the MEA statement said.

Al Sabah reciprocated the Prime Minister's sentiments and expressed appreciation for India's role as a valued partner in Kuwait and the Gulf region. The Kuwaiti Emir looked forward to the greater role and contribution of India towards the realisation of Kuwait Vision 2035. (ANI)

