Mumbai, December 22: In Uganda's Bundibugyo district, a mysterious virus has been causing widespread illness, particularly among women and girls. The outbreak, known locally as 'Dinga Dinga' (meaning 'shaking like dancing'), has affected around 300 people, with patients experiencing high fever and uncontrollable body shaking.

Dr Piyush Mishra, General Physician and Immunisation Officer in New Delhi's North East District, stated that the Dinga Dinga virus predominantly impacts women and girls. "The initial symptoms include fever, chills, and fatigue. Patients are being treated with antibiotics, and recovery usually occurs within a week," he explained.

What is Dinga Dinga Virus?

The Dinga Dinga virus is a mysterious illness that has recently emerged in Uganda's Bundibugyo district, primarily affecting women and girls. The disease is characterized by severe shaking of the body, resembling a dance-like movement, which can make walking nearly impossible. In extreme cases, the virus can lead to paralysis, impairing basic movement. The initial symptoms include fever, shivering, and weakness. While the cause of the virus remains unknown, health experts are actively investigating it. ‘Mirror Life’ Bacteria Threat: Scientists Warn Over Microbe That Could Wipe Out Mankind.

Symptoms of Dinga Dinga Virus

The symptoms of the Dinga Dinga virus include high fever, severe shivering, weakness, uncontrollable shaking resembling dance-like movements, and, in extreme cases, paralysis affecting movement.

Causes of Dinga Dinga Virus

The exact cause of the Dinga Dinga virus remains unidentified, though health experts are actively investigating potential causes. The virus has primarily affected women and girls in Uganda's Bundibugyo district, and researchers are exploring whether viral, bacterial, or environmental factors are to blame. While the illness shares some similarities with known viral infections, there has been no definitive identification of its origin yet.

