New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, immediately after congratulating US President Joe Biden on being sworn in, congratulated Kamala Harris on becoming the 49th Vice President of the United States by calling it a historic occasion.

"Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust," Prime Minister Modi wrote.

"The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet," he added.

Immediately after being sworn in, Harris on Wednesday said that she is "ready to serve" the United States and the American people.

"Ready to serve," Harris wrote on Twitter from her official account @VP.

Harris made history becoming the first woman, first Black and first South Asian vice president in the nation's history. By her side, her husband Doug Emhoff has also made history, becoming America's first second gentleman. (ANI)

