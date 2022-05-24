Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden in Tokyo on Tuesday

Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden in Tokyo on Tuesday shortly after holding the Quad Leaders' Summit.

The meeting marks a continuation of their regular dialogue having interacted most recently in virtual mode on April 11.

The two leaders are expected to review the India-US Strategic Partnership and follow up on discussions held during PM's bilateral meeting with President Biden in September 2021.

They will also exchange views on regional and global developments of shared interest.

This meeting comes after the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

The Quad Summit provided an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

The Quad summit witnessed the launch of a new initiative for continuous collaboration in the maritime domain, space, climate change, health and cyber security. (ANI)

