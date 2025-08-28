Tokyo [Japan], August 28 (ANI) India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, underlined the importance of Quad amid the strained ties with the US and suggested that a discussion is likely to take place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, during the former's visit to Tokyo.

Speaking with ANI, Sibi George said, "Quad is an important framework, an important group of four like-minded countries coming together with concrete positive proposals to build a relationship for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. So, when two important leaders of the Indo-Pacific, India and Japan, meet, particularly in this geopolitical situation, they will discuss the entire spectrum of geopolitical issues. Of course, the Quad is a very important topic that will be covered in the discussions."

Also Read | Who Was Natasha Allen? All About TikTok Star Who Died After 5-Year-Long Battle With Rare Cancer Synovial Sarcoma.

When asked about the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on India by the US, Sibi George, referring to India and Japan being members of Quad, suggested that the leadership might discuss "the geopolitical situation and the geo-economic situation."

"India and Japan are two important countries in the Indo-Pacific region, and they are also two very important countries in the Quad. When they meet, the leadership will discuss the geopolitical and geo-economic situations. Definitely, all these issues will come up during the talks," he said.

Also Read | Minnesota School Shooting: Donald Trump Orders US Flags To Be Flown at Half-Staff To Honour School Shooting Victims.

Sibi George assured that India is looking to take the Quad forward despite a strained relationship with the US.

"Quad is something that started in 2004 during the tsunami, and since then, we have seen it has come a long way. It has summits and foreign ministers' meetings, but it has a very concrete and positive agenda with which it has been working for the last few years. So we look forward to taking it forward," he said.

As India faces US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs, PM Modi's visit to Japan becomes essential to observe the future of Quad, of which India, the US, Japan and Australia are part of.

Meanwhile, the US has reduced tariffs on Japan to 15 per cent after securing a trade deal. It had imposed an initial tariff of 25 per cent in July 2025.

PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Japan from August 29, during which he will participate in the Annual Summit with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba.

After concluding his visit to Japan, PM Modi will head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on August 31 and September 1. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)