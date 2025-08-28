Mumbai, August 28: TikTok star and social media influencer Natasha Allen has died. The 28-year-old content creator passed away on August 22 after a five-year-long battle with cancer. Allen was suffering from stage 4 synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. The news of her death was confirmed by a post on her social media accounts. The post on Natasha's Instagram handle called Allen a "beautiful soul full of love, kindness, and joy."

The announcement further stated that any donations on her GoFundMe page will go towards her service, while the remaining funds will go towards synovial sarcoma research. The post also shared a quote by the 28-year-old TikTok star, which read, "Find meaning in your own life, find what makes you happy, find how you can make the world around you better". Notably, after her death, Natasha's GoFundMe page was retitled to "In Memory of Natasha". So who was Natasha Allen?

Who Was Natasha Allen? All About Her Journey With Cancer

Natasha Allen was a TikTok star and content creator who had 190,000 followers on TikTok and over 37,000 followers on Instagram. According to her Insta bio, Natasha Allen was suffering from stage 4 synovial sarcoma. "yes, my name backwards is “ah satan" her profile's bio stated. Natasha's fight with synovial sarcoma began in 2020, when she was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in her knee. Initially, the tumour was staged as level 3 cancer. Post this, she underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgeries and went into remission for a brief period.

TikTok Star Graduated from University of Pennsylvania, Worked as Banker

However, the cancer returned and spread to her lungs by late 2021, during which it was classified as stage 4 synovial sarcoma. Since then, Natasha Allen had been documenting her journey on social media. The 28-year-old TikTok star even used to share experiences of the numerous treatments and trials she endured during her illness. Last year, Natasha shared a major update and informed her followers that she had a 15 per cent chance of survival following her stage 4 diagnosis.

Allen, who was born on November 21, 1996, passed away on August 25. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and worked as a banker.

