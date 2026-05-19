World News | PM Modi Pushes for Peace in Ukraine, West Asia at India-Nordic Summit

Oslo [Norway], May 19 (ANI): Highlighting an expanding strategic alignment on the world stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the deepening convergence between New Delhi and the Nordic nations regarding international security and global governance frameworks.

The announcement came during a joint press interaction following the conclusion of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in the Norwegian capital on Tuesday.

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Delivering a strong collective message against global threats, PM Modi emphasised that both sides maintained "a clear and united stand on terrorism: no compromise, no double standards."

This unified stance serves as the foundation for broader geopolitical collaboration, especially amid ongoing international crises.

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"In this era of global tensions and conflicts, we will continue to work together to strengthen the rules-based global order," PM Narendra Modi stated, while adding that both parties firmly backed "the earliest resolution of conflicts and efforts towards peace" across Ukraine and West Asia.

Characterising the host nations as "natural partners", PM Narendra Modi remarked that the cross-continental relationship remains firmly anchored in "democracy, the rule of law and multilateralism".

To sustain this democratic alliance, the Indian leader also advocated for comprehensive overhauls within international bodies, pointing out that changes in multilateral bodies were "necessary and urgent".

Transitioning from institutional reforms to tangible ecological action, India and the five Nordic nations formally unveiled a new "Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership" during the high-level proceedings.

Under this framework, PM Narendra Modi and his European counterparts committed to more profound collaboration across sectors such as clean energy, environmental sustainability, digital innovation, and emerging technologies amid growing global instability.

Detailing the mechanics of this environmental blueprint, PM Narendra Modi observed that the venture would effectively combine "innovation with scale and talent" in order to foster sustainable development and trusted technologies.

"Today, we decided to elevate India-Nordic relations to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership. With this green technology partnership, we will ensure a better future for the entire world," PM Narendra Modi declared.

The high-profile gathering brought together PM Narendra Modi and the Prime Ministers of Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, illustrating what the Prime Minister's Office described as the "expanding scope and growing strength" of India's diplomatic footprint in the region.

Parallel to the environmental agenda, economic and commercial synergy emerged as a pivotal cornerstone of the multilateral dialogue.

PM Narendra Modi noted that Nordic fiscal inflows into India had surged by nearly 200 per cent over the last ten years, with bilateral trade and investment actively generating employment opportunities and driving robust growth on both ends.

Bolstering this fiscal momentum, the Prime Minister specifically drew attention to the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement involving Norway and Iceland, alongside the ongoing negotiations for the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement covering Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.

"With these ambitious trade agreements, we are ushering in a new golden era in relations between India and the Nordic countries," he said.

Expanding on these multilateral understandings, PM Narendra Modi utilised the sidelines of the summit to conduct separate bilateral meetings with Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The targeted discussions spanned renewable energy, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G networks, geothermal energy, Arctic research cooperation, and mobility partnerships.

"India deeply values the friendship with Iceland," PM Narendra Modi remarked following his interaction with Frostadottir, where he highly praised the island nation's specialised expertise across the Blue Economy and geothermal energy sectors.

Infusing a touch of cultural camaraderie into the diplomatic discussions, PM Narendra Modi pointed to an intriguing linguistic parallel between Hindi and Nordic dialects regarding the word "relationship".

Reflecting on this unique cross-cultural bridge, the Prime Minister added, "This is not just a similarity of words. It reflects the closeness of our thoughts." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)