World News | PM Modi Shares Heartfelt Moments with Indian Diaspora Upon Arrival in Rome, Witnesses Cultural, Classical Performances

Rome [Italy], May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) arrived in Rome, the capital of Italy, marking the fifth and final stop of his five-nation tour.

PM Modi received a warm welcome at the airport, where he was greeted by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani. He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, sharing heartfelt moments with them.

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Upon arriving at his hotel in Rome, the Prime Minister witnessed classical and cultural dance as well as instrumental performances organised in his honour.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said that his visit to Italy would focus on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

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In an 'X' post, PM Modi said he would meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and would also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), reinforcing India's commitment to multilateralism and global food security.

"I have landed in Rome, Italy. I will meet President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and hold discussions with them. This visit will focus on how to strengthen cooperation between India and Italy, with particular attention to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 will also be reviewed. I will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), reinforcing India's commitment to multilateralism and global food security," PM Modi said.

The visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas. These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg of his five-nation tour and before his Oslo visit, he was in Sweden, Netherlands and United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

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