New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26 via video conference, sources said.

However, no official announcement has been made.

Last week, Sri Lankan Prime Minister had telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed strong desire and commitment to further strengthen the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

"The President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa called Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi earlier today to convey warm wishes on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday," Prime Minister's office had said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi had thanked both the leaders for their warm wishes and conveyed that he is looking forward to work with them to further expand cooperation between the two countries in line with India's Neighbourhood First policy.

"Both Sri Lankan leaders expressed their strong desire and commitment to further strengthen the relationship between the neighbouring countries. They expressed appreciation for the continued bilateral cooperation including in the joint fight against COVID pandemic," the statement added. (ANI)

