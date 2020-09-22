Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred today at 01:28:33 IST in Barpeta, Assam: National Centre for Seismology.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to observe one-day fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September.
The death toll in the tragic Bhiwandi Building collapse incident increased to 20.
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence", said PM Narendra Modi.
Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brought tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House.
Mumbai, September 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the original aim with which the United Nations was built still remains incomplete as it needs ‘reformed multilateralism’ to address today’s challenges. He was addressing the High-Level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to mark 75 years of the global body.
The Donald Trump regime rolled out dual sanctions on Monday, targeting arch-rivals Iran and Venezuela.
The vaccine being developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, in coordination with German drugmaker BioNTech, maybe the first in the United States to win approval.
Opposition parties and farmers' groups across the country, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), have announced plans to vigorously protest the two controversial farm bills cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday - amid pandemonium inside parliament and fierce agitations outside.
