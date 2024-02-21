Lahore, Feb 21 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab chief minister-designate of PML-N Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday held a parliamentary meeting and hinted at the continuation of a crackdown against jailed former premier Imran Khan's party and also vowed to deliver on every front.

After securing a simple majority in the Punjab Assembly, Maryam, daughter of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is set to become the first woman chief minister of the politically crucial province of over 120 million people.

Having the rigging allegations on February 8 in mind, the 50-year-old leader, considered to be Nawaz Sharif's political heir, said the people have given the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) a "clear mandate" to form the government in Punjab province. "It was a very difficult election but the people gave us a mandate," she said.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that its mandate has been stolen both in the Centre and Punjab in the polls. The PTI says its more than 90 National Assembly and over 100 Punjab provincial assembly seats have been stolen and mostly handed over to the military's favourite PML-N to form the government, both in Islamabad and Lahore.

Addressing the parliamentary meeting at her Jati Umra residence in Lahore, Maryam presented her vision to run the government in the province for the next five years.

"Challenges are so big that five years are not enough to address them," she said.

She said her red line is taking law and order at hand on political grounds, referring to the PTI's planned agitation in connection with the "mother of all riggings" as described by Imran Khan.

Saying that India and Bangladesh have IT cities but Pakistan does not, Maryam said, "We will make five IT cities in Punjab. Pilot project will be initiated in Lahore. We will also bring foreign investment and give interest-free loans to the youth to launch their IT projects," she said.

The governor is expected to call the Punjab Assembly session this week in which the speaker, deputy speaker, and chief minister will be elected.

Since the PML-N has a simple majority in the Punjab Assembly, it is unlikely to face any problems in the provincial government formation.

