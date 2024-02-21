Kabul, February 21: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 10 km. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 6:27 pm. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Country, Second Within 24 Hours.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 21-02-2024, 18:27:02 IST, Lat: 36.02 & Long: 70.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on social media X. Further details awaited.

