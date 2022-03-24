London, Mar 24 (AP) The head of a Dubai government-owned ferry operator at the centre of a bitter labour dispute in the UK acknowledged on Thursday that the firm should have consulted with workers before firing 786 crew members but chose not to because it knew labour unions would never agree to the company's plans.

P & O Ferries Chief Executive Peter Hebblethwaite made the comments under repeated questions from lawmakers who characterised the company's actions as a willful decision to break UK labour law.

Also Read | India Organises Entrepreneurship Conclave in Kathmandu to Boost India-Nepal Economic Growth.

Hebblethwaite said the company was offering workers generous compensation after firing them without notice last week.

The company, which operates in Britain and is owned by a subsidiary of Dubai company DP World, dismissed the workers as part of a restructuring plan needed to save the business.

Also Read | Russia Blocks Access to Google News Service Amid Ukraine-Russia War.

The fired workers will be replaced by cheaper staff provided by a third-party crew provider.

“We assessed that given the fundamental nature of change, no union could accept it and therefore we chose not to consult because a consultation process would have been a sham,'' Hebblethwaite said. “We didn't want to put anybody through that.'' (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)